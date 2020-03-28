ASEAN Education Center closes, but mobile classroom still rolling

The ASEAN Education Center was among the ranks of schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but continues to run its mobile classroom to teach children in migrant laborer camps.







Manager Pirun Noyimjai said March 25 that both the education center and the Drop-In Center are closed as part of Chonburi’s drive to enforce social distancing and will remain so until at least April 26.

However, outreach teams are being dispatched to construction worker camps or homes to provide schooling for migrant children.

Those looking to help or support the effort can call him at 095-852-3555.











