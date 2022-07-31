Argument over loud music leaves Pattaya man bloody

An argument over loud music left a Pattaya man bleeding from a knife attack.

Sakda Ammart-hin, 35, suffered slash and stab wounds to the head and arm in the July 28 incident at a room rental house behind Nongprue Market. He was treated at Banglamung Hospital.







Before going to the hospital, Sakda told police he was ready for bed, but his neighbor was blasting loud music. He went next door to ask the unidentified neighbor to keep it down. But the talk went poorly and saw the neighbor, along with several others in the apartment, attack him with a knife.

Police couldn’t arrest anyone as the alleged attacker himself was hurt and went to the hospital while the others fled.

































