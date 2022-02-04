Amid testing cutback, Pattaya Covid-19 cases spiking again

Even as Pattaya cuts back coronavirus testing, daily cases have begun to rise again.

Chonburi on Friday reported 460 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 118 of which were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. Not counted in those numbers were 325 more positive cases found through antigen testing.







Cases have risen in Chonburi for three straight days, with Thursday seeing 399 cases and Wednesday 385. Cases in Banglamung were 90 and 97, Thursday and Wednesday, respectively.

The provincial increases match a surge in cases nationally, with Thailand missing the 10,000-case mark on Friday by only 91. Again, hundreds of positive antigen test results aren’t included. This week has seen the daily total move up nearly 2,000.



Despite the facts showing otherwise, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai on Thursday claimed Chonburi cases were trending down.

He and fellow Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya were at Pattaya School No. 4 to observe the city’s weekly public antigen testing. Pattaya recently cut back testing around the city from daily to once a week. The cutback has coincided with the increase in cases.

On Thursday, one person was reported to have been found positive and was sent to Pattaya Hospital. Anyone testing positive goes there or Banglamung Hospital, depending on their state medical insurance.

































