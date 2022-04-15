American man attacked on Pattaya Walking Street

An American man said he was attacked by another foreigner and a Thai woman on Walking Street.

Aaron Louis Jackson, 55, filed a report with Pattaya police April 13 about an incident outside the Candy Shop club four days earlier.



Jackson said that about 11:30 p.m. April 9, he received a message from a woman asking where he was. He replied he was outside Candy Shop, which was supposed to have been closed a half-hour earlier.

Out of nowhere, he claimed, the woman and another man jumped him with the fight being broken up by bar security guards, but not before threatening to beat him up again.







It didn’t take a world-class detective for police to realize the American obviously knew and had an earlier problem with the woman. But they promised to track down the perpetrators nonetheless.

































