American dies in single-car wreck in Pattaya-Najomtien

An American man died when his pickup truck slammed into a tree in Najomtien.

Ronald Silvestro (sic), 74, was found unconscious in the cab of his Mitsubishi Triton following the single-vehicle accident on Sukhumvit Road at the Ban Amphur intersection Feb. 19. He later died at Wat Yansangwararam Hospital.

Witnesses said they saw Silvestro’s truck coming down Sukhumvit and that it inexplicably lost control before slamming into a plumeria tree on the traffic island.

Police speculated the American fell asleep or had a seizure behind the wheel.







