American democrats living in Thailand will vote first on Super Tuesday

2020 Global Presidential Primary 3 – 10 March 2020

American citizens living in Thailand have the opportunity to help choose the Democratic nominee for US President for this year’s US presidential election by voting in a primary to be held in Thailand and around the world. US citizens in Thailand will vote first for the Global Presidential Primary through Democrats Abroad and will be casting the first ballots in the Democratic Party’s Super Tuesday primaries across 14 American states.





“Who will be the next president of the United States?” asked Paul Risley, chair of Democrats Abroad Thailand. “Let your voice be heard, by voting to choose the Democratic nominee for the 2020 US Presidential Election.

“Voting in the Global Primary gives Americans in Thailand the chance to help determine the presidential candidates our delegates will vote for in the Democratic National Convention,” continued Risley. “You need to be 18 (by 3 November 2020), living abroad, American, and a member of Democrats Abroad (you can sign up before you vote); so please, make your preference known in the Global Presidential Primary.”

The primary will run from Tuesday 3 March to Tuesday 10 March, 2020. Americans abroad will have the opportunity to vote at more than 240 voting centers around the world, as well as via postal mail, fax and email. In Thailand, you can vote remotely starting February 18th through 10 March 2020 by downloading your ballot from the Democrats Abroad website.

Democrats Abroad Thailand will lead off global voting at 11 am Bangkok Time, on Tuesday 3 March, the first ballot votes that will be cast by Americans participating around the world in the Global Presidential Primary.

Two days later, Thailand Democrats can vote in in Pattaya at Robin Hood Tavern (in The Avenue shopping mall) on Thursday, 5 March.

