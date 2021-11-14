Alleged grifters scam disabled Pattaya woman of 10 million baht

Police arrested a pair of alleged grifters accused of preying on disabled Pattaya residents.

Warangkana Sangprateep, 38, and Kamol Chompunuch, 40, were captured Nov. 13 outside their home in Nonthaburi’s Buathong District.







According to an arrest warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court, the pair befriended a disabled woman who lived alone in Pattaya, helping with her daily routine. After a while they moved in together, with the pair providing help for more than two years.

During that time, the suspects allegedly convinced the victim to invest a total million baht in a lottery-ticket business and schemes purported to offer high returns.

But when the woman asked for her promised payouts, the suspects made excuses and then moved out. The victims filed a report with Pattaya police.

Police said the couple confessed, saying they used the money to buy a house and car.

Investigators said Warangkana and Kamol are under investigation in two other scams in which a disabled Pattaya local was bilked out of 10 million baht and another victim in Samut Songkhram of 15 million baht.

Neither of those cases has progressed to the arrest warrant stages, however.

































