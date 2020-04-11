ALCOHOL PROHIBITION IN PATTAYA

In a late evening decision, Saturday April 11, Chonburi Governor issued an order banning sales of alcohol in Chonburi province which includes Pattaya City with immediate effect until April 30, 2020.







In keeping with the Emergency Decree to control the spread of coronavirus in Chonburi, the governor ordered all shops selling alcoholic drinks to close until April 30, 2020.

The order forbids any shop or person to sell, pay, distribute or exchange any alcoholic drinks, whether self made or as a mixed drink.

It is also forbidden to transport alcoholic drinks, whether self made or as a mixed drink, to, from or through Chonburi Province.

Drinking outdoors in public areas is strictly prohibited and offenders will be dealt with the full extent of the law.

The penalty for disobeying the order is one year in jail or 100,000 baht fine or both.





