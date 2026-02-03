Alcohol ban, same drinking as Pattaya’s Saturday night moves to homes and hotel rooms

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities have announced a temporary ban on the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages this weekend, in line with election laws and national regulations aimed at maintaining public order.

According to the announcement, the prohibition will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 7, until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 8. During this period, the sale, distribution, free provision, or serving of all types of alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited.







The ban applies to all establishments and activities within Pattaya, including convenience stores, supermarkets, restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and even private events. City officials have urged business operators and the public to comply fully, warning that violators may face legal action under existing alcohol control laws.

While the measure is intended to ensure compliance with election regulations, the reality on Pattaya’s streets often tells a more complicated story. Many residents and long-term visitors note that such bans tend to shift drinking away from licensed venues and onto the streets, private homes, and hotel rooms.

With alcohol readily purchased in advance, drinking at home or in hotel rooms is often cheaper and less regulated than going out, leading to visible public intoxication despite the official restrictions. On previous ban nights, locals have reported seeing large numbers of people already drunk outdoors, raising questions about how effective the policy is in reducing alcohol-related disturbances.



Authorities maintain that the temporary restriction is necessary to uphold the law during sensitive periods and have emphasized that enforcement teams will be monitoring compliance throughout the city.

As Pattaya once again enters an alcohol-free window on paper, the contrast between regulation and reality is likely to remain a familiar weekend sight.



































