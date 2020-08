The Banglamung Agricultural Office gave seedlings to Pattaya-area women to start their own vegetable gardens.







Department staffer Narisa Yenruksa presented the backyard garden seedlings and fertilizer to Natanat Buacharoen, chairwoman of the Nongprue Housewives Club, July 31.

Loading…

The distribution was one of the agricultural projects of Banglamung District operated under the sufficiency economy philosophy of King Rama IX.