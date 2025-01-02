After countdown on Pattaya beach in visitors’ eyes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following the festivities of the Pattaya Countdown, the beach quickly returned to its original cleanliness, thanks to the dedication of the cleaning teams. The event, which attracts huge crowds every year, left some visitors concerned about the waste left behind, particularly plastic items that were discarded carelessly.

A local resident shared their experience, stating they arrived at Central Pattaya by songthaew around 10:00 AM and were impressed by the cleanliness of the area. However, they also expressed frustration over the lack of awareness from some individuals who fail to dispose of their waste responsibly. “If everyone took their trash with them, we wouldn’t face these problems,” they noted. They pointed out the contrast between other countries where large events are held, yet public spaces remain spotless because of strong waste management practices and the ingrained habit of proper waste disposal.



There is a growing need for a stronger environmental consciousness in Pattaya, with suggestions to eliminate disposable plastic items such as temporary mats and encourage the sale of reusable alternatives. Calls have also been made for better public education about maintaining cleanliness, with public announcements and fines for littering being proposed as potential solutions.

Despite these challenges, there’s hope for the future, with praise directed at the cleaning teams for their swift work. “Good job to the cleaning crews,” one visitor said. “But it’s up to all of us to keep this beautiful place clean.”

With the New Year behind us, it’s time for everyone to take responsibility for their environment and ensure that Pattaya’s beaches remain as beautiful as they deserve to be.







































