Accused French grifter held for 6.3-million-baht Pattaya swindle

Police have arrested a Frenchman for allegedly swindling Pattaya expats out of 6.3 million baht.

Herve Christian Robert Leonard, 59, was taken into custody Saturday at a housing estate in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province for charges listed on seven warrants issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court, said Chonburi police chief Pol. Maj. Gen. Atthasit Kijjaharn.







Six expats in Pattaya City and one in Nongprue Subdistrict claimed Leonard had cheated them on sales of full-size motorcycles or through bogus help clearing legal cases through his supposed “connections”.

The French embassy received the same complaints and coordinated with the police to arrest Leonard. He additionally was charged with overstaying his visa by nearly a year and five months.



























