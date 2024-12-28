A Christmas Program with Hand to Hand Foundation at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) meeting on 18 December 2024 featured performances by the children from the Hand to Hand Foundation, the premier of a documentary video about the beginnings and goals of the Foundation, and appeals for donations.

Margie Granger, a founder of Hand to Hand, introduced performances by the children which consisted of the playing of Christmas carols with the children dancing. MC Ren Lexander, who was primarily responsible for making a documentary video, “Slumdog Saints: The Women Who Joined Hands,” stated that it is a deeply moving story about the founding of the Hand to Hand Foundation and how three ladies joined hands to fight for the kids and families in the slums in Thailand. He noted that this was the “premier” showing of the video.







This inspiring film tells the story of Hand to Hand, an organization dedicated to helping children and families in Thai slums. The documentary begins by introducing the three women who founded Hand to Hand. These women started teaching children in the slums using basic methods, driven by their passion for making a difference. It notes that Hand to Hand’s mission is to keep families together by providing essential support such as food, secondhand goods, and scholarships. These scholarships enable children in the slums to attend school and receive an education, breaking the cycle of poverty.

The documentary highlights the positive impact Hand to Hand has had on numerous families. For example, Kumo’s family received a scholarship that allowed her to pursue higher education, ultimately lifting her family out of poverty. The documentary also shares the story of an 18-month-old baby taken in by the organization and placed with family members to ensure their safety and well-being.

The founders faced numerous challenges, including financial difficulties and skepticism from others. However, their faith and commitment to their mission helped them persevere and continue their important work. Despite starting with minimal resources, Hand to Hand grew rapidly. The organization eventually became a foundation and acquired a property to better serve the children and families in the slums.

Hand to Hand has also started supporting deaf children, teaching them sign language and integrating them into their programs. It also engages the community through activities like the Saturday Club and soccer matches, creating a supportive environment for the children.



The documentary emphasizes the importance of visionary leadership and the collective effort of staff and volunteers in making Hand to Hand’s mission a reality. The premier of “Slumdog Saints: The Women Who Joined Hands” was a powerful reminder of the impact that dedicated individuals can have on their communities. The documentary serves as an inspiration for others to join hands and make a difference in the lives of those in need.

In conclusion, Margie expressed gratitude to everyone who attended and specifically thanked Ren for his contributions. She appealed for donations, explaining the need for rice and funds to repair the preschool roof, which is in critical condition.

To view the video of the meeting, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqYbw5dBDmc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvK6lxRTBdE.

To view the documentary, Slum Dog Saints: The Women Who Joined Hands, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NttoYHhVAxs. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.

































