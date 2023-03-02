9 beggars, 5 trafficked children rounded up in Pattaya

Authorities rounded up nine beggars using children to beg for money in Pattaya.

Pattaya and Chonburi police, Anti-Human Trafficking and Immigration police, and Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Department staffers patrolled Feb. 27 along Pattaya Beach and Walking Street looking for beggars and illegal aliens selling flowers, boiled peanuts and candy.







Police said human-trafficking gangs pair women with young, unrelated children to elicit sympathy and cash from tourists.

In the sweep, police arrested nine women with five children ages 2-6 years old. All were sent to the Sriracha Immigration Office to verify their nationalities and the relationship with the children. Those illegally in the country will be deported.



























