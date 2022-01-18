81-year-old rickshaw driver returns 180,000-baht gold chain

An 81-year-old Chonburi rickshaw driver returned a gold necklace worth nearly 180,000 baht to a woman who dropped it outside a market restroom.

Maha Sangthong, who drives a three-wheel taxi from Wat Klang Market in Chonburi, was headed to the restroom Jan. 16 when he spotted a thick necklace and pendant on the ground. He was unsure if it was real gold, so he took it to a local trader.







The gold dealer knew who the necklace belonged to and called Wichita Koson, 56.

Wichita’s daughter, Rudee Sangthong, 35, said Monday that her mother was overjoyed to get the necklace back and thanked Maha for being so honest.

Maha said he didn’t want other people’s property because he made enough money to live on driving a rickshaw.

Rudee explained that her mother had been wearing the ostentatious 6-baht-weight chain and pendant when she went shopping at the outdoor market, but thought better of flashing six months’ wages for most people. So she put the chain in her pocket.

But when she went to the restroom, she dropped it.

Wichita thought she lost it in the parking lot and spent more than an hour looking for it. But she went home in tears.

She’ll think twice about flashing her 180,000-baht jewelry in public again.

































