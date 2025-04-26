8 dead in horrific crash on Chonburi-bound motorway involving 2 trailers and an SUV

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred late at night on Motorway Route 7 heading towards Chonburi, involving two trailers and an SUV. The accident claimed the lives of 8 people inside the SUV, including two young girls and a young boy.

At 10:35 PM on April 24, the Highway Police Station in Area 1 (Division 8, Highway Police Bureau) received reports of a collision involving two trailers and an SUV on the motorway at kilometer 23+4000, heading towards Chonburi. Emergency response teams, including highway rescue personnel and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were dispatched to the scene.







Upon arrival, the rescue teams found a trailer truck registered in Chonburi, which was carrying asphalt but was empty at the time of the accident. The truck had collided with the rear of a white SUV, which was registered in Udon Thani. The SUV was crushed beyond recognition, with 8 fatalities inside, including 2 girls, 1 boy, 4 women, and 1 man, the driver. The rescue teams had to use heavy extraction tools to free the victims from the wreckage. The bodies were sent to the Ramathibodi Hospital’s forensic institute in Samut Prakan.

Additionally, two women were found injured and thrown from the vehicle. They were sent to Chularat 9 Hospital for medical treatment. The authorities also discovered another trailer truck, registered in Chumphon, carrying crude oil, which had suffered damage to its rear. The driver of the crude oil truck, 51-year-old Mr. Kwangkaew, stated that he had parked the truck at the emergency stopping area after arriving from Chumphon and was on his way to deliver crude oil to Kabinburi. He did not see the SUV parked behind his vehicle before the collision.

The driver of the trailer that caused the accident, 62-year-old Mr. Saneh, sustained injuries and was transported to Chularat 9 Hospital. Police are now investigating the cause of the accident, including alcohol tests for the driver of the trailer, as they continue to gather information.

Volunteer rescue worker, Mr. Jet Sukhaklin, who arrived at the scene of the tragic motorway accident early, reported that two young girls were thrown from the vehicle upon impact. He provided immediate first aid and transported them to the hospital for further treatment.

According to preliminary inquiries, the two injured girls were traveling with a group of 10 people, including their aunt, uncle, and other relatives. They were on their way to visit their parents in Rayong. The girls had been standing at the back of the SUV to change a baby’s diaper when the accident occurred. As they were about to return to the vehicle, the SUV was rear-ended, causing the girls to be thrown from the car.

Rescue personnel continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash, and the authorities are working to understand more details about the accident’s cause. (TNA)

































