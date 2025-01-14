75-year-old man dies after shock from cold weather in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 75-year-old man, later identified as Thongrai Phatphrom, was found unconscious on the side of the road in Soi 10, Khao Ta Lo, East Pattaya, on the night of January 12. Despite immediate attempts by rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation to revive him, including CPR, the elderly man passed away at the scene.

Thongrai’s daughter explained that her father often walked around the area, but she had not seen him that day. She was alerted by a local resident who found him unconscious and struggling to breathe. She rushed to the scene, where rescue workers were already attempting to help.







Authorities have ruled out foul play after a thorough investigation, confirming that there were no signs of injury. The initial suspicion is that the cold weather, which was unusually low for the region, caused him to go into shock, leading to his sudden death.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of extreme weather conditions, even in a place like Pattaya, and serves as a reminder to stay vigilant about health, especially in elderly individuals.

































