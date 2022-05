Indian tourists continue to wear gaudy gold and Pattaya transgender thieves continue to steal it.

Paul Gourab, 28, became the sixth Indian man to lose his gold while being accosted by transgender prostitutes on Beach Road. As usual, the streetwalkers working in pairs accosted Gourab, hugging him while propositioning him for sex. Fighting off the ladyboys, Gourab didn’t notice one took his necklace.

The fat gold chain was worth 85,000 baht, Gourab told police.

Police are investigating.