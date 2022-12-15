6 weeks late, repaving of Thepprasit Road in Pattaya begins

The long-overdue repaving of Thepprasit Road has begun, bringing relief to motorists suffering from the bumpy Pattaya road.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai looked on Dec. 13 as crews rolled on asphalt to bring the road surface with 100 steel grates covering the sewer that were seven centimeters higher between Sukhumvit Road and the Grand intersection.







Manote said the work will be done in phases and will be completed before the new year.

Meanwhile, work continues on the opposite side of the road to lay new drainage pipes. Once those are installed, the other half of Thepprasit will repaved as well.

On Nov. 3, Manote had said the city would expedite the leveling of Thepprasit where new drainage pipes have been laid, but six weeks went by before anything was done.































