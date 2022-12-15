Koh Larn Island draws 26,324 visitors over Father’s Day

Koh Larn drew an average of more than 8,700 visitors over the three-day Father’s Day weekend.

There were long lines for ferries and speedboats Dec. 10-12 at Bali Hai Pier, with both Thais and foreigners queuing with their friends and families.

In all, 26,324 people visited the Pattaya tourist island.







Kasikorn Research Center predicted about 150 million domestic trips will be taken in the last two months of this year with 630 billion baht in tourism revenue.

Thais also are traveling overseas again, with Japan, South Korea and Singapore topping the list of preferred destinations.































