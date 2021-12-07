6 Belgians rescued from Sattahip Bay island

The navy rescued 6 Belgian tourists whose ambition outstripped their seamanship from a deserted island in Sattahip Bay.

The six Belgians had taken three dinghies to sea Sunday, piloting their way around the bay’s various islands amid strong winds and rough seas.







One boat broke down and a second sprung a leak. The last boat was too small to carry all six back to shore, so the tourists beached themselves on Koh Khram, a protected wildlife preserve. From there, they radioed for help.



A patrol boat from the Sattahip Naval Base found the tourists after midnight Dec. 6. Other than being a bit “shaken up”, all six were uninjured.

The navy is investigating the cause of the boats’ problems and the company that rented them.











































