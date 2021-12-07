The British Learning Centre opens to students in Pattaya

On Saturday 4th December, the British Learning Centre welcomed the local community to their grand opening. Having taught successfully online during the most recent period of school closures, the school is now able to open its doors to learners at their newly renovated premises in East Pattaya.







The centre employs only experienced, fully qualified British teachers – those having achieved Qualified Teacher Status in the UK – which makes it stand out from the crowd in terms of a guarantee of quality teaching. Also, the learning is designed to follow and support the British curriculum which is the foundation of the learning programmes of the vast majority of international schools.



As far as remote learning is concerned, the experience of our children and their families has been mixed. A recent study in the US found that only 29% of parents were very satisfied with the online education their children had received while a staggering 68% were concerned that their child might be falling behind; the British Learning Centre aims to support and challenge young learners as they transition back to onsite learning, and beyond.







The Head of School, Mr Ashleigh Bignall, himself a teacher with experience of teaching at British international schools here in Thailand, decided to open his own school when he realised that options in terms high quality additional education within the city were limited and there was little to support struggling students or those needing an extra challenge. Mr. Bignall said, “Not all parents in Pattaya can afford a British international school education for their children and those who do send their children to international schools can still find their child either falling behind or requiring additional educational challenges. The British Learning Centre fulfils the need for an affordable evening and weekend tuition option in a time when all our children’s education has been affected by COVID-19 and the school closures.”





The event itself was a roaring success, with dozens of parents and their children attending to take a look at the school’s facilities and meet the staff. One parent remarked that the facilities were ‘beyond impressive’ and that it was such a relief for them to find a tutorial school where they could be assured of the quality of teaching and learning.

The British Learning Centre delivers a British standard of education in a small class setting to students aged 4-14 for both English and maths. Tuition at the British Learning Centre starts at 600 Thai baht per hour with early bird discounts in place until 4th January.

































