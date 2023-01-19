Causes, relief for homeless debated at Pattaya forum

Reducing inequality and creating fairness for the homeless was the topic of a forum hosted in Pattaya by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

Dr. Kwanpracha Chiengchaisakulthai of the Public Health Ministry presented the keynote address which asked “Why Are They Homeless?”







He said interviews with those newly homeless found people chose to live on the street due to conflicts with family members. They survived principally by scavenging.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kwanpracha said, Thailand’s homeless population increased 30%.







The forum sought ways to develop academic networks and professions to reduce inequality and to create fairness in hygiene among Chonburi’s homeless population.

In addition, academics Patcharapab Tantrajin and Pimkamol Kongpok presented a paper on the “pace of propulsion of networks for hygiene support of homeless people in Chonburi.”

































