4 Pattaya-area checkpoints set to control coronavirus spread

Banglamung District set up four checkpoints to limit movement in and out of Chonburi’s hottest coronavirus hotspot.

The road stops in front of Banglamung Police Station, Big C South Pattaya, Huay Yai Police Station and Chalermprakiat intersection screen motorists for fevers, collect information on where and why people are entering or leaving the district and – despite the fact that nearly all of Chonburi’s Covid-19 cases are Thais – prohibit the exit of migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Officers also are stopping motorcyclists not wearing helmets and giving out free helmets in some cases.


