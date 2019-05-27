Bali Hai passenger van inspection nets 0 violations

The Chonburi Land Transport Department orchestrated inspections of public vehicles at Bali Hai Pier to bolster safety.

The DLT’s Manas Rungpin was assisted by police and soldiers in the May 23 check on public bus and van terminals at the South Pattaya jetty.

Officers looked for operators using the wrong types of vans, that all vehicles were commercially licensed, and carried the correct license plates.

No violations were found.

Officials expanded their search to South Pattaya and checked van stops, finding that the Maha Nakor terminal outside the pier had no license.