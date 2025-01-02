33 injured after Russian tour bus crashes into Pattaya toll booth

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tour bus carrying Russian tourists crashed into a toll booth at the Pong Toll Plaza at 6:22 PM on January 2, causing injuries to 33 people.

The accident prompted an immediate response from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Unit, which coordinated with highway police, tourist police, and other rescue teams. At the scene, authorities discovered a Kim Ho Tour bus had collided with a toll booth, a barrier, and a Toyota Fortuner. Leaking fuel from the bus heightened safety concerns, leading to a swift evacuation of passengers.







Among the injured, six were reported in serious condition, while 27 sustained minor injuries. The injured included 30 bus passengers and three occupants of the Toyota Fortuner. All victims received first aid at the scene before being transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

Ms. Addy Yoosamran, a highway security officer, explained that the Toyota Fortuner was slowing to pass through the toll booth when the bus, traveling at high speed, abruptly switched lanes. The bus lost control, causing the crash and widespread panic.

The driver, identified as Sayan Kumpitak, 74, was transporting 42 people, including himself, from Koh Samet in Rayong Province to Pattaya. Security camera footage showed the bus speeding as it changed lanes from a closed toll gate to an open one, leading to the collision.

Police Lieutenant Nattapol Ritthirong from the Highway Police Division 1 examined the site and collected CCTV evidence. Preliminary investigations suggest brake failure may have contributed to the crash. Authorities plan to question the driver further to determine the exact cause of the incident.

































