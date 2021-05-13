3 Pattaya vaccination sites set for high-risk Covid-19 groups

Pattaya will soon begin vaccinating high-risk groups against Covid-19 at three locations in the city. No date was announced, although the mass inoculations will take place in June.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said May 12 that vaccination centers will be established at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, Pattaya Hospital and the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium.







A total of 30,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinovac will be available for 30,000 people. Second doses will be administered after three weeks.

Those eligible for the jabs are medical personnel, village health volunteers, and registered Banglamung District residents working in the hospitality and tourism industries.







Bangkok Hospital Pattaya will inoculate those in Naklua and North Pattaya with a maximum 1,400 people a day. Pattaya Hospital will handle 1,000 people a day from Central Pattaya and on Koh Larn. Those living in Jomtien Beach, East Pattaya and Huay Yai will go to the stadium, with a maximum 5,000 people a day.

With only 30,000 doses, the vaccination process will take less than three days.

Additional doses and sites are being prepared for those living in Nong Plalai, Pong, Takhiantia and Banglamung subdistricts.



















