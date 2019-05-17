Brit car damaged by vandals

A British man awoke to find his car smashed up and covered in brake fluid.

Leslie Hodgson, 57, called police to his Pattaya Rung Ruang Village house May 15 where his Ford Fiesta sat with its windows broken and hood and doors dented. Adding insult to injury, the vandals poured brake fluid over and into the vehicle.

A large rock and an empty bottle of brake fluid were found nearby.

Neighbor Sittiphan Laorsatienkul, 31, said he heard a noise and looked outside to see four vandals running from Hodgson’s car and then fleeing the area on motorbikes.

Police are checking any CCTVs in the area to identify the culprits.