264 Thais quarantined at coronavirus (COVID-19) naval centre

To protect the country from the risk of returnees inadvertently carrying the virus back home, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha imposed an emergency decree whereby the returning travellers must be quarantined for at least 14 days.

One of the locations for the quarantine is the Sattahip Naval Base which now houses 264 people who returned recently from overseas, mostly from Europe.

On April 7, National Police Chief Pol. General Chakthip Chaijinda and his entourage made a courtesy visit to the naval base to inspect the operations and at the same time to bring greetings and moral support from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. He also presented medical equipment to Commander of Sattahip Naval Base, Rear Adm. Wara Tankham for use in the fight againstthe coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rear Adm. Wara reported that the operations were going well and the quarantined residents are very cooperative with the care-taking officers.

Pol. General Chakthip Chaijinda conveyed the prime minister’s gratitude to the officers who look after the returnees with love and care. He also thanked the Royal Thai Navy, the Health Department and the Navy Science Department in their tireless work to protect lives of the Thai people from the deadly COVID-19 and to lead the people through this evil crisis together.

