Pattaya hotel chosen as field hospital to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients

The owners of a Pattaya hotel will allow authorities to use the premises as a field hospital to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.







Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai accepted the offer to convert the Grand Bella Hotel and approved the move pending inspection of the premises to determine whether it had all the amenities needed to set up the medical facility.

The hospital is around the corner from and just behind Pattaya Memorial Hospital between Center Road and 2nd Road in central Pattaya.

A inspection by representatives of the Chonburi Health Office, officers from the National Health Security Office (NHSO), officials from Pattaya City and Banglamung Hospital, determined the hospitalhad proper air ventilation, up to standard waste water and waste disposal systems, and ease of transport of patients. It was noted that any minor improvements would be handled before a final decision would be made.

The field hospital could be operational by April 9. Initially the NHSO will utilise Building B, which has 134 rooms.

The ad hoc field hospital will receive patients who were previously treated for at least 7 days at public and private hospitals for serious conditions before being transferred to this facility for further treatment.

Officials said that this course of action would help alleviate the pressures at the private and public hospitals that do not have enough beds to accommodate the large number of patients.

In addition, the Health Ministry and the Department of Disease Control (DDC)provided 2 protective cabins for medical staff to use to distance themselves when they have to deal with patients when getting various biological samples for laboratory tests at the Banglamung Hospital. Initial results would be available within 3 hours.

Patients can get initial tests at the receiving centre. Seriously ill coronavirus patients will be sent to hospitals for treatment, while mild infections will be treated at the field hospital.

The receiving and testing centre will be in operation in the front area of the hotel on April 10.

Citizens must get their initial tests at the Banglamung Hospital to determine whether they are in the ‘risk group’ before getting another test at the field hospital. The facility will be able to test 120 patients per day.

Authorities say that getting initial tests is recommended, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).











