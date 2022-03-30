2 kittens rescued from drain pipe in Soi Town-in-Town Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya rescue workers used a ‘jaws of life’ tool to pry open the concrete cover of the drain into which the kittens had fallen.

Pattaya City rescue workers were summoned to Soi Town-in-Town to rescue 2 kittens that had fallen into the drain March 26.

The rescue team used a ‘jaws of life’ tool to pry open the concrete drain cover before one of them carefully crawled into the drain and remerged with two very frightened but safe kittens in his hands.

A resident in the area said that she heard kittens crying all day long, but couldn’t determine where the sound was coming from. The desperate meows continued into the night, so she decided to call the Pattaya rescue unit to come to the soi to find and rescue the kittens.

The rescue team took about 20 minutes to complete the rescue mission. The kittens are now safe and happy in the loving care of their new human parents.


A second rescue worker crawls into the drain where he found the two kittens and brought them safely to the road.


A rescue worker carefully holds the frightened kitten giving it comfort.

The two kittens are now safe and happy in the loving care of their new human parents.









