2 hurt when SUV hits power pole near Pattaya

Boonlua Chatree
Two people were hurt when their Mitsubishi Pajero hit a power pole, tumbled into a ditch and slammed into a bridge abutment outside Pattaya.

The unidentified male driver was found unconscious while a female passenger suffered severe injuries in the April 14 crash on Rong Po-Khao Maikaew Road in front of Sontaya Engineering.



Both were transported to Banglamung Hospital.

A witness told police he saw the Pajero driving at high speed in the opposite direction, then suddenly lost control before knocking down the utility pole and careening into the ditch.


It was not revealed whether the occupants had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.




