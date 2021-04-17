2 hurt when SUV hits power pole near Pattaya

Two people were hurt when their Mitsubishi Pajero hit a power pole, slid into a ditch and slammed into a bridge abutment outside Pattaya.

The unidentified male driver was found unconscious while a female passenger suffered severe injuries in the April 14 crash on Rong Po-Khao Maikaew Road in front of Sontaya Engineering.







Both were transported to Banglamung Hospital.

A witness told police he saw the Pajero driving at high speed in the opposite direction, then suddenly lost control before knocking down the utility pole and careening into the ditch.















