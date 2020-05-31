2 children driving motorbike killed at ‘closed’ Pattaya U-turn

Two children driving a motorbike were killed at a supposedly closed Sukhumvit Road U-turn in Pattaya.

The unidentified kids, age 14, died at the U-turn outside the Makro warehouse store May 30, a U-turn that Pattaya officials had tried to block off due to the large number of accidents there.







The city had put in barriers, which motorbike drivers simply moved. The city then vowed to come back and put heavier concrete blockades, but apparently those didn’t work either, as the teenagers were on a motorbike making an illegal turn when their Honda Wave was struck by a Bangkok-registered Honda Civic.

The unidentified driver of the car was in tears while waiting for police when authorities arrived.











