1st meeting held to combat Pattaya’s homeless problem

About 50 social and charity workers learned how they could assist Pattaya’s homeless people and beggars as the first seminar held under a partnership between Pattaya and Social Welfare and Human Development Ministry.

Chairman of the Pattaya City Council Banlue Kullavanijaya opened the Aug. 29 workshop with Nantapak Pongsuk, director of the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute.







Social workers, volunteers and representatives from the Pattaya, Surasak and Laem Chabang local governments attended the meeting at city hall to hear a lecture from Atchara Sarawaree, secretary for the Issarachon Foundation.

The meeting was the first under a partnership between the city, homeless shelter and ministry announced Aug. 11 aimed at solving Pattaya’s chronic homeless problem.

The ministry has started cooperative programs with 29 municipalities to support social-welfare management to provide care and rehabilitation.





































