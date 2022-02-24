10 traveling workers hurt in Sriracha smashup

Ten people were hurt when their work transport collided with a pickup truck whose driver fell asleep behind the wheel in Sriracha .

The seven female and two male passengers all suffered minor injuries in the Feb. 23 wreck on Sukhaphiban 8 Road in Bueng Subdistrict. Driver Kongdej Asipong, 50, was injured as well. They were transported to Phyathai Sriracha Hospital.



All are employees of a factory in the Amata City Industrial Estate.

The accident happened when Rittirong Wanna, 37, “fainted” behind the wheel of his pickup truck while driving home from the market with his girlfriend. The out-of-control vehicle “grazed” the employee van, Rittirong claimed.





































