World’s best golfers to compete in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 is all set to feature some of the world’s best golfers in the women’s game in Pattaya, alongside Thailand’s elite players. Honda partnership with t and IMG, will stage the US$1.6 million (53 million Thai Baht) event at Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya in Chonburi province from 10-13 March, where 70 golfers, including 56 professionals from the 2022 LPGA Priority List, will go “Beyond Greatness”.



The tournament will be broadcast live to over 100 countries worldwide and have a limited audience this year with no tickets available for purchase to ensure a safe environment that adheres to current COVID-19 guidelines. Thai golf fans will still be able to tune in to the exciting content of the event live on the Official Broadcast Host PPTV HD 36 and their digital platforms across the four days of the tournament. Thailand fans will be excited to learn that defending champion and hometown favourite Ariya Jutanugarn, together with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn, and LPGA Rookie of the Year and 2021 ANA Inspiration (to be known as Chevron Championship) champion Patty Tavatanakit are set to return. Also competing on the renowned Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course will be 2021 Amundi Evian Championship winner, Minjee Lee and 2021 U.S. Open winner Yuka Saso and 2019 British Open champion Hinako Shibuno, together with other top players drawn from Asia, the United States and Europe.







In addition to the international golf professionals, fans can also look forward to up and coming Thai golf stars such the two-time winner of the National Qualifiers Chanettee Wannasaen. With the Sponsor Invitees List, the tournament has also given the opportunity for fan-favourites and rising golf talents to compete on this world-class stage, including Thai golfers like Pornanong Phatlum, Jaravee Boonchant and amateur player, Rina Tatematsu.



Happy to be back home and defending her title, Ariya Jutanugarn, a former world number one and 2016 Women’s British Open and 2018 U.S. Women’s Open champion said: “Winning the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 was one of my greatest achievements because it was in my home country. I am grateful to the Honda LPGA Thailand for continuously serving as a platform for local and international golfers to compete in a tournament that aims to spark greatness at all levels. I look forward to giving my all at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022. I am also excited to share the playing field with other Thai players and want to inspire upcoming golfers as much as they inspire me.”

Patty Tavatanakit, 22, and among the longest drivers on the women’s Tour, said: “The Honda LPGA Thailand has been a thrilling experience as we compete for a chance to win this esteemed title that is recognised worldwide. I am truly excited to be in the tournament and back home again, and know that we will all strive to do our best. I am also thankful to the Honda LPGA Thailand for creating one of the most elite fields in golf, and showcasing Thailand so beautifully on this stage.”

Atthaya Thitikul will also travel to Siam Country Club with a lot of confidence, having finished second at the LPGA’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open last season and fifth at the Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth of the five Majors. The 19-year-old also won the Ladies European Tour’s 2021 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open and registered six other top-5s. She said: “I am looking forward to the Honda LPGA Thailand very much and will try my best. It is nice that Honda, the Sports Authority of Thailand, IMG and the other sponsors organise the tournament – it is good for women’s golf and for Thailand as a nation.”





Pajaree Anannarukarn also had a good season on Tour last year. The 22- year-old won her first LPGA title when she clinched the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational on a playoff and then finished in a tie for 10th place at the Evian Championship. Looking ahead to Siam Country Club, she said: “I am excited about playing in the Honda LPGA Thailand. This is a tournament we (Thais) are proud of, as it also showcases the country and the top-class courses that we have on offer here.”

Pornanong Phatlum, who has four runner-up finishes on the LPGA Tour, said: “It’s great to have the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club. This is a wonderful course and I’m really looking forward to teeing off there. What is also good is that the world’s best players will be in the tournament, showing that this is a top-class event. Thanks to Honda, the Sports Authority of Thailand and IMG, and the other sponsors, who do an excellent job organising the tournament each season.”

Minjee Lee, 2021 Amundi Evian Championship winner, who is set to make an impressive return at the Honda LPGA Thailand, sharing, “Winning a Major last year was a big achievement for me and a great motivation for me to get more wins and trophies and I hope that I’ll be able to continue that streak here at the Honda LPGA Thailand. It’s great to play alongside so many talented players and will focus on giving my best at this exciting event.”







Yuka Saso, the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open Champion, shared “It’s such a great opportunity to be here at the Honda LPGA Thailand. It feels great to experience the hospitality and warmth that Thailand is known for, even amidst these challenging times. I am grateful to Honda as well as all my sponsors and fans for their support, and I’m determined to do better with each round of this tournament. It’s rewarding to also see so many new and upcoming players being given the chance to compete, and I hope that we will continue to inspire more rising golf talents.”

As the world’s leading women’s players showcase their skills and inspire young Thai golfers and golf fans alike, under the banner of the “Beyond Greatness” campaign, a memorable tournament is set to unfold at Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, Chonburi Province from March 10-13.

About Honda LPGA Thailand

The Honda LPGA Thailand is the flagship LPGA tournament that has been held in Pattaya, Thailand since 2006. The tournament is currently hosted annually at the Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya Chonburi Province which has since become known as the home of Honda LPGA Thailand. As the only LPGA sanctioned event in Thailand with a rich 15 year legacy, the tournament features 60 of the world’s best LPGA players and 10 invitees who compete for a prize purse of $1.6 million USD. Gaining recognition as a launching pad for young Thai players in golf and elevating Thailand’s status as a leading golf tourism destination, the tournament attained 1,843 global broadcast hours televised across over 100 countries for the 14th edition in 2021.







Honda LPGA Thailand is organised and promoted by IMG and proudly presented by Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. This world-class tournament is also supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), Tourism Authority of Thailand and sponsored by Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Betagro Group, Daikin Industries (Thailand) Ltd., EVA Airways Corporation, Siam GS Sales Co., Ltd, Trust Golf and NITTAN Corporation.

For more information and updates on the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, visit http://www.hondalpgathailand.com or follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hondalpgathailand.
































