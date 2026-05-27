World Cup spirit sweeps New York as city prepares for global football spectacle

NEW YORK CITY – One of America’s most iconic tourist destinations is preparing to take center stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the final match set to be played in the New York metropolitan area. The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The championship match will take place at MetLife Stadium, officially referred to during the tournament as New York New Jersey Stadium. The venue will host a total of eight matches, including the World Cup final on July 19.







City officials in New York have announced plans for five free fan zones across the city’s five boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island — to welcome football fans traveling from around the world. The largest fan zone will be located at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. The venue will feature giant screens broadcasting live matches, entertainment activities, and food services for supporters throughout the tournament. Tourist landmarks and public spaces across New York are already being decorated with World Cup-themed displays, while buses and city infrastructure are showcasing promotional designs highlighting the city’s readiness to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events. (TNA)

















































