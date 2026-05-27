Thailand restricts Congo and Uganda arrivals to Suvarnabhumi Airport only with mandatory quarantine

PATTAYA, Thailand – Latest update: 27 May 2026, 14.00 Hrs. (UTC+7). The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) advises travellers that Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has updated Ebola virus disease prevention measures for arrivals from designated risk areas. The updated measures apply to travellers arriving from or transiting through the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, which have been designated as dangerous communicable disease areas. From 27 May 2026 at 18.00 Hrs. onwards, travellers arriving from or transiting through these two countries are permitted to enter Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport only. On arrival, communicable disease control officers will conduct screening and issue instructions in accordance with Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act.







Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Somruek Chungsaman said travellers from or through the designated areas who do not have symptoms will be required to undergo quarantine at a place designated by the authorities for at least 21 days. Travellers who have symptoms compatible with Ebola virus disease will be referred for isolation at a designated public health facility for at least 21 days. Before travelling, foreign nationals from affected areas must register through the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC). Thai nationals must register through Thai Health Pass at airline check-in. Travellers are also advised to provide accurate travel history and health information for airline and arrival screening.

Airlines are required to screen passengers before departure and submit passenger information to communicable disease control officers in advance. Travellers should allow additional time for checks and follow instructions from airline staff and Thai health officials. Thai nationals in Thailand are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Those who need to travel should register with the Royal Thai Embassy in the destination country, follow local health guidance, and prepare for screening and quarantine measures on return.



The update follows the World Health Organization’s determination that the Ebola virus disease outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, but not a pandemic emergency. The measures will remain in place until the situation improves or further notice is issued by the World Health Organization and Thai health authorities. Travellers are advised to monitor official announcements, and TAT will provide updates once additional information is confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health or relevant Thai authorities. For public health information, travellers may contact the Department of Disease Control hotline at 1422. (TAT)

















































