With police present, Pattaya restaurants found complying with booze rules

Regional police continue to check Pattaya restaurants to ensure they’re not illegally serving alcohol.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Attasit Kitjahan, commander for Provincial Police Region 2, led Pattaya officers on a Nov. 5 tour of city dining spots.







Stops at the Three Mermaid and Chocolate Factory restaurants on Soi Kasetsin found no violations. They also found both venues enforced social distancing and closed at the correct time.

The next stop was the Sky Mountain pub at Bali Hai Pier, which is dumbfoundingly still open despite being raided three times this year for illegally serving booze. This time, none was found, but all the patrons took off when they saw police, just in case.




























