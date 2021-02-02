‘Welcome Back’: Pattaya officially open again

“Welcome back!” Thailand’s deputy health minister announced as he hailed the reopening of Pattaya and Chonburi province at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.







Satit Pitutacha appeared Feb. 1 with Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and regional health officials to kick off the “Safe Department Stores, Confidence, No Covid” campaign themed “Welcome Back Pattaya.”

Satit thanked local officials and the public for working together to bring the second-wave Covid-19 outbreak under control in five weeks, which allowed restrictions to be eased.

The deputy minister expressed confidence in the disease-control measures put in place by Chonburi, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat and invited people in other areas to come to the east for a holiday.

“Today we declare Pattaya officially open again,” Sonthaya said. “I am confident that the economy will improve. Everyone is welcome to visit.”

Satit presented Sonthaya with a plaque before the group toured floors of the beachfront mall to check whether retailers were following virus-control rules.













