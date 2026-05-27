VietJet Thailand expands Japan network with 11 weekly Bangkok–Narita flights starting November

PATTAYA, Thailand – VietJet Thailand is strengthening its international route network between Thailand and Japan by increasing flight frequency on the Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)–Tokyo (Narita) route, reflecting rising passenger demand and strong forward bookings. The airline announced on May 26, 2026, that it will expand services on the popular route from 7 to 11 flights per week starting November 6, 2026, operating Boeing 737-8 aircraft with 189 seats per flight.

The airline said the Bangkok–Narita route has quickly become one of its most in-demand international services since its launch in February 2026, supported by high load factors and consistent growth in advance bookings, particularly during holiday and peak travel seasons.







VietJet Thailand Chief Executive Officer Woraneti Lahprabang said the expansion reflects strong and sustained demand for travel between Thailand and Japan, despite global aviation challenges.

To accommodate growing passenger numbers and improve travel flexibility, the airline will add four additional weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, complementing its existing daily service. The updated schedule will allow passengers more options for both daytime and evening departures, improving connectivity and enabling fuller travel days in Tokyo.



New flight schedule includes:

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Tokyo (Narita)

VZ830: Daily departure at 23:55, arriving 07:55 next day

VZ832: 09:30 departure (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun), arriving 17:30 (from Nov 6, 2026)

Tokyo (Narita) – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)

VZ831: Daily departure at 08:55, arriving 14:30

VZ833: 18:30 departure (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun), arriving 00:05 next day (from Nov 6, 2026)







The airline said the expanded timetable provides greater flexibility for travelers, including full-day use of time in Tokyo and additional return options in the evening. VietJet Thailand added that the expansion supports its broader growth strategy in Northeast Asia and aligns with efforts to boost Japanese tourist arrivals to Thailand, with a target of 1.2 million visitors in 2026 as set by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The airline is also promoting launch fares for the route, with Eco tickets starting from zero baht (excluding taxes and fees) and Deluxe fares starting from 399 baht. Booking is available until May 31, 2026, for travel between August 1 and October 20, 2026.

















































