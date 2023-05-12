US Seventh Fleet Band get the kids swinging at CPDC Pattaya

CARAT Thailand, the bilateral maritime exercise between The Royal Thai Navy and the U.S. Navy is taking place ashore in Sattahip and at sea in the Gulf of Thailand. Besides the at-sea training the shore phase consist of relationship building events, classroom subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE), and practical education. Highlights include a series of public performances and exchanges between country’s navy bands, a sports day, and community service activities.







To this end, the US Seventh Fleet Band travelled to the Child Protection and Development Center under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand in Pattaya, May 9, to entertain underprivileged children residing and studying there. Residents of the Pattaya and Sattahip communities joined in the fun too. They included members of Rotary Clubs, YWCA and other service and charity organizations.







Marisol Arreola from Los Angeles, a very charming and talented singer of the US Seventh Fleet Band was one of the lead singers, who charmed the audience with her angel-like voice and entertainment talent. The US Navy band was joined by the Thai Marines Band, which made the party even more enjoyable as the artists switched from English hits to popular Thai songs.







Radchada Chomjinda, HHNFT Director and Deputy director Siromes Akrapongpanich ensured that the distinguished visitors were well taken care of and made them feel very much at home. A stall was set up where decoupage products produced by the center were sold at a low price of 100 baht each. The US sailors bought an armful of them to take home to their loved ones.

At the end of the show, everyone including the Thai and US navy entertainers, the kids and all the guests joined in a sumptuous lunch of Thai and Western food.

The children and the community wish to thank Peter Thorand of the Navy League Siam for liaising with the US Navy to make this most entertaining and meaningful morning possible for the underprivileged kids of Pattaya and Sattahip.

































