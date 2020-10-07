US Ambassador visits American companies on the Eastern Seaboard

On the 2nd of October 2020 the U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Michael George DeSombre, visited Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and toured three flagship American manufacturing firms in Rayong Province. The delegation also stopped by for a sumptuous lunch at Pattana Golf, warmly welcomed by Thomas Tapken.







During his visit, the Ambassador reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Thai economic partnership and the U.S. commitment to expanding trade and investment in Thailand.

Ambassador Michael George DeSombre and Heidi Gallant, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), toured three American firms, Baxter Manufacturing, Guardian Glass, and Ford Manufacturing, which operate in the EEC.

Baxter is one of the first U.S. healthcare companies to invest in Thailand; Guardian Glass is one of the world’s largest glass manufacturers; and Ford is one of the largest and most recognizable automobile manufacturers in Thailand.

Ambassador DeSombre highlighted the American firms’ innovative manufacturing practices and positive economic impacts.

Drawing on over 20 years of business experience in Asia, Ambassador DeSombre is committed to strengthening the U.S.-Thai economic relationship. “One of my priorities is to work with the Royal Thai Government to bring U.S. companies and U.S. investment to Thailand. As the globe emerges from a pandemic and firms adjust to the changing business landscape, we hope that existing U.S. investors will expand their operations in Thailand, while new companies will seize the moment to relocate investments and supply chains to Thailand.”

American companies have invested tens of billions of dollars in Thailand, and the United States remains Thailand’s top export market. Two-way goods trade totaled $47 billion in 2019, but there is still room for growth.









“We are deepening our cooperation across sectors important to the Thai government: agriculture, health, energy, the digital economy, and high-tech research and innovation, and working with the government to attract new investors to the Eastern Economic Corridor in its “S-Curve” industries,” Ambassador DeSombre added.











