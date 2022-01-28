Unlike Rayong, Pattaya not about to anger tourists with pricey Covid-19 tests

Pattaya has no plans to shoot itself in the foot by gouging tourists for coronavirus testing, as Rayong officials have done on Koh Samet.

Thai tourists revolted, canceled reservations, and protested online about Rayong’s new policy to charge all people going to Koh Samet 330 baht for an antigen test that costs the province only 35 baht or less. The tests are required no matter the traveler’s vaccination status or whether they had another test within the past 72 hours.







Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, said neither Chonburi, Pattaya nor Koh Larn would anger potential tourists by gouging them for unnecessary testing.

Koh Larn is accessible for vaccinated tourists with a simple temperature check and face mask.



Pattaya and Chonburi will be open to international tourists arriving under the Test & Go and Sandbox entry schemes with no additional testing or fees. Each program requires PCR lab tests on arrival and Day 5, but those tests are paid for in advance as part of a hotel booking.

Any additional antigen tests required in Pattaya are tied to private businesses, such as bars and restaurants, which require staff and customers to take a test to enter.



























