Trump considers banning all Cambodians from entering the United States

The US government has given a further 36 countries just two months to justify why they should be excluded from a widening travel ban. Cambodia is listed as a potential victim unless Phnom Penh authorities can convince Donald Trump and secretary of state Marco Rubio otherwise. There is no mention of Thailand in the official US statement.

Myanmar (totally) and Laos (partially) have already been included in the travel bans announced on June 4, but they were not given the right of appeal or a second chance. The latest threat to ban 36 more countries does not include any newcomers in south east Asia apart from Cambodia, but does include Syria, Bhutan and Kyrgzstan in Asia. Most of the others are in Africa.







Marco Rubio gives several reasons why the latest batch of countries are under suspicion. They include no reliable passport issuance system, government fraud, monetary investment to buy citizenship and anti-American or anti-Jewish activity. Specific mention is also made of the numbers of nationals overstaying their visa in the United States.

However, the secretary of state goes on to stress that one way potentially to avoid the travel ban would be for suspect countries to agree to accept deportees of various nationalities from the United States. He hints that cooperation in the US campaign to deport illegal entrants and convicted criminals, probably from Latin America in particular, would result in a more sympathetic approach to avoiding the ban.



Cambodia’s inclusion on the list of newly-suspected countries probably reflects her strong links with China. Cambodia’s 10-year golden visa offers the chance to apply for a second passport provided an investment is made in purchasing certain properties. This offer has been taken up almost exclusively by Chinese nationals. There is separately a much-criticized option to buy Cambodian citizenship for a US$300,000 donation.

The Cambodian government has not yet responded formally to Trump’s threat to ban all visitors. Currently, fewer than two thousand visas are issued annually by the US embassy in Phnom Penh. Critics say that the latest threats are another example of xenophobia and racism in recent American foreign policy.

































