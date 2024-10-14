Khao Mai Kaew in East Pattaya begins restoration after heavy flooding and landslides

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following heavy rainfall on the afternoon of October 12, in Khao Mai Kaew, East Pattaya, Banglamung District, continuous downpours for over four hours caused significant flooding. The floodwaters, rising to approximately 1 meter, inundated parts of National Highway 331 and nearby homes. Fortunately, the floodwaters have since receded.



On October 13, Chamnearn Keetipakool, President of the Khao Mai Kaew Subdistrict Administrative Organization (SAO), along with officials from the Khao Mai Kaew highway department, surveyed the damage in the area. In Village 1, large amounts of mud and debris had been washed onto Highway 331, particularly near a U-turn point. Workers used tractors and trucks to clear the debris, and teams manually swept remaining mud and drained standing water to ensure safe travel for residents.

In another part of Village 1, specifically in the low-lying Thong Muang community, rising floodwaters caused a retaining wall to collapse, allowing water to flood homes. One of the worst-hit properties, located at 25/41, saw floodwaters rise over 50 centimeters, causing significant damage to personal belongings. Additionally, mud and debris spread across the roads in the village.







In response, officials began initial recovery efforts, deploying water trucks to clean both the affected homes and village roads. For the collapsed wall, a team of engineers will soon begin repairs. Long-term solutions are also being planned to prevent future incidents, with discussions to take place between local officials and engineers from the SAO’s construction department. These plans aim to mitigate flooding issues for Village 1 residents in the future.







































