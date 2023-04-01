Tourists enjoy ‘Colors of the East’ festival on Pattaya Beach over weekend

The Colors of the East festival that has returned to Pattaya Beach impressed Thai and foreign tourists especially those who were fans of local foods and products. The event is being held on central part of the beach from March 30-April 2 (Thursday-Sunday).

The festival showcases tourism and locally made products from four eastern provinces: Chonburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao and Trat.







This year’s festival features more than 60 booths offering tours, hotel packages and attractions tickets. Each day also will feature concerts from Yes’sir Day, Kaimook the Voice, Bam Pailin and Prang Prangthip.

The festival is split into three zones: Sunset Market, Cheerful Zone and Colorful Stage on the Beach.







Each province also has a ‘tropical pop art’ exhibit highlighting unique features of each. Chonburi is doing a display showing off the sea and handmade baskets. The fair starts in the afternoon and runs until about 11pm. on each day.























