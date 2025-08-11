Tourists discover Krathing Lai Beach, a hidden oasis just North of Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Krathing Lai Beach in Naklua is alive with activity as a surge of tourists enjoy the scenic shores just a short 10-minute drive from Pattaya’s Central Intersection. To keep the atmosphere safe and enjoyable, Naklua municipal officers have stepped up their presence, conducting regular patrols and overseeing public order throughout the beach area.

After sunset, visitors continued to enjoy the peaceful ambiance of Krathing Lai Beach, their cheerful smiles and laughter filling the air. Local authorities remained vigilant, working diligently to maintain a safe and disturbance-free environment so everyone could relax and savor the evening calm.







In addition to safety efforts, the team is focusing on maintaining cleanliness by encouraging tourists and locals alike to properly dispose of their waste. “We want Krathing Lai Beach to remain a stunning destination for everyone, now and in the future,” said a municipal officer.

Officials urge visitors to do their part by keeping the beach clean and respecting the environment. Their joint effort promises to preserve the natural beauty and welcoming atmosphere that makes Krathing Lai—just a few laughs away in the north of Pattaya—a favorite spot for both locals and tourists.



































