Tourism on Trat’s key islands picks up over long weekend amid regional tensions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourism on Trat’s three main islands—Ko Chang, Ko Kood, and Ko Mak—has revived during the four-day Mother’s Day long weekend (August 9-12), even though overall visitor numbers remain about 20-30% below normal due to some travelers’ lingering concerns over recent border tensions with Cambodia.







On August 9, over 600 tourists from Thailand and abroad, including visitors from Europe, Asia, and Japan, gathered at Laem Sok Pier in Ao Yai Subdistrict, Mueang Trat District. They awaited boarding ferries operated by Boonsiri, Suea Damko, and Ko Kood Express companies, which provide ten daily trips to Ko Kood.

Ms. Ralida Chai-at, an employee at Ko Kood Express, shared that although tourist numbers during this holiday were lower than usual, many visitors had postponed travel plans due to border instability but are now returning thanks to growing confidence in Trat’s safety. She reassured that Trat, Ko Kood, and Ko Mak remain safe, emphasizing that the islands near the Cambodian border, like Ko Kood and Ko Kong, are unaffected by the conflict.

Meanwhile, Ms. Rungthiwa Pothisopha, a teacher from Sisaket Province—a border area roughly 60 kilometers from the conflict zone—explained that her school has resumed normal operations after the ceasefire. She took the opportunity of the holiday to visit Ko Kood with friends and encouraged tourists to come visit Trat, noting the area’s safety and absence of conflict-related incidents.



At Ko Chang’s Ao Thammachat Pier, a steady flow of tourists was seen boarding ferries, with vehicle queues lighter than during previous holidays. Boonsiri ferry manager, Attapon Klintub, estimated that over 3,000 travelers would visit Ko Kood and Ko Mak during the four-day break. He noted that some tourists remain cautious and delayed their trips due to the conflict, but foreign visitors continue arriving steadily.

Despite a 20-30% drop in visitors compared to typical holidays, the tourism outlook remains optimistic, with ongoing peace efforts restoring confidence and supporting the gradual return of travelers to Trat’s beautiful islands.



































