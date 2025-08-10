Pattaya’s famous sunshine continues despite increasing rainfall August 10–15

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya residents and visitors should expect scattered showers and thunderstorms over the coming week, from August 10 to 15, as increased monsoon activity brings more rain across Thailand.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon will strengthen over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and the mainland, causing more widespread rain and localized heavy downpours, especially in eastern and southern regions. While heavy rain is forecast for some areas, Pattaya will continue to see plenty of sunshine in between rain showers — the city’s signature tropical weather balance remains intact.







Bangkok and the surrounding metropolitan region, including Pattaya, have a 30% chance of thunderstorms each day. Residents are advised to prepare for sudden heavy showers and possible flooding in low-lying areas.

The seas around the Andaman coast and the Gulf of Thailand will be moderately rough, with wave heights around 1 to 2 meters. Mariners and boat operators are cautioned to exercise care, especially in areas experiencing storms where waves may exceed 2 meters.



Temperature-wise, daytime highs in the region will hover between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius, with nighttime lows around 24 to 27 degrees Celsius. Winds will blow from the southwest at speeds ranging from 15 to 30 kilometers per hour.

Despite the increase in rainfall, the overall weather pattern will still allow plenty of sunny intervals, making it a good time for outdoor activities and tourism in Pattaya — though it’s wise to keep an eye on the forecast and carry rain gear.



































